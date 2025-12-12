Baseball Releases 2026 Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball announced its 2026 schedule on Friday, featuring 34 home games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium and five home Atlantic Coast Conference series. Opening Day for the Yellow Jackets’ 131st season on The Flats is set for Friday, February 13 against Bowling Green.

The Yellow Jackets are reigning ACC Regular Season Champions, after winning 19 conference games last season, 41-19 (19-11 ACC). This year, in the first season under new head coach James Ramsey, the Jackets boast “the best position player group…and it’s not even close” according to national scouts and D1 Baseball’s Aaron Fitt as they return All-American Drew Burress, ACC Freshman of the Year and GT Freshman RBI record holder Alex Hernandez, Buster Posey Award semifinalist and All-ACC catcher Vahn Lackey as well as Freshman All-American Caleb Daniel to go along with two of the best bats in the ACC from a season ago in transfers Jarren Advincula and Ryan Zuckerman.

2026 SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Tech hosts five Atlantic Coast Conference series, headlined by NCAA Regional Champions, Florida State (April 9-11), and Duke (May 8-10) along with NCAA Regional teams Wake Forest (April 24-26) and NC State (March 27-29), as well as Virginia Tech (March 6-8).

The Jackets will take on three of the conferences’ five Super Regional teams from 2025 (Florida State, Duke and North Carolina (at UNC – April 17-19)).

In total, the Jackets will tangle with eight programs from last year’s NCAA Tournament field over the course of 21 games.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate: Georgia Tech will play a single game against Georgia on Tuesday, April 21 st in the 23rd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

in the 23rd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. GT will host in-state foes Georgia State (Feb. 24), West Georgia (March 10), Kennesaw State (April 7) and Georgia Southern (April 14) with potentially more to be named later.

Plays 15 games against programs that finished last season in the D1 Baseball Top 25 with seven of those games at home and the game against UGA being played on a neutral field, at Truist Park.

LOOKING FORWARD TO 2026

The Yellow Jackets return a championship winning offense from the 2025 season, headlined by 1st Team All-American Drew Burress alongside 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year Alex Hernandez and 82% of the overall production from last year. With the additions of 2nd Team All-ACC Jarren Advincula and slugger Ryan Zuckerman, among others, the 2026 GT lineup is getting national recognition as potentially one of the best offenses in the sport.

" I think if they throw enough strikes, this is an easy Omaha team." 👀@aaronfitt and @fridaystarters share their fall observations about @GTBaseball and other @ACCBaseball squads on the latest episode of @ACCbsbETC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/V9caA6di0n — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) November 6, 2025

On the mound, the Jackets return Friday night starter Tate McKee as well as Stopper of the Year finalist and All-American Mason Patel as a part of the 67% of innings pitched returning next season. Over the summer Tech added a number of coveted arms to the roster including 2024 Freshman All-American and last season’s SEC leader in appearances, Dylan Loy, 2025 weekend starter Justin Shadek and 2025 Prep Baseball Georgia Player of the Year Cooper Underwood, who chose to come to Tech after being drafted in the 12th round of the MLB draft.

2026 will be the first season for new Head Coach James Ramsey who has been serving as Associate Head Coach, recruiting coordinator and hitting coach for the past five seasons. Since Ramsey took over the offense in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), OPS (.918), OBP (.408), hits (3,961), doubles (796) and SAC Flies (208) and is second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging (.510) with more to come in 2026.