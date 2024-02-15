Baseball Opens Season with Radford

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball kicks off the 2024 regular season at home against Big South foe Radford on Feb. 16-18 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The Yellow Jackets and Highlanders have squared off on the diamond four times previously, with Tech holding a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series.

• The two teams last faced off in a three-game series in 2018, where Tech swept Radford with a 6-5 win Friday, 11-8 10-inning win on Saturday and 4-0 Sunday win.

• The Jackets will debut a retooled club this season as only one position starter from the end of last season returns.

• Tech welcomed in 26 newcomers this offseason, bolstered by a top-5 recruiting class and top-25 transfer class.

• Returning on offense for Tech is John Giesler, who finished 2023 hitting .333 with eight home runs.

• On the mound, Tech returns RHP Ben King, RHP Aeden Finateri and RHP Terry Busse, while also getting the return of RHP Logan McGuire, who battled nagging injuries last season.

• Busse and Finateri were top arms out of Tech’s bullpen last season and will be the first two weekend starters for the club on Opening Weekend.

• Transfer RHP Mason Patel will be the Sunday starter for Tech, transferring from crosstown Georgia State where he held a 3.47 ERA in three seasons with the Panthers.

• In the mix to make an impact this season will be transfers Mike Becchetti (Fairfield), Cam Jones (Georgia State), Payton Green (NC State), Bobby Zmarzlak (Maryland), Trey Yunger (Wofford), JD Smith (College of Central Florida), Brett Thomas (South Carolina), Brett Barfield (Florida State), Camren Landry (Georgia State), Matthew Ellis (Indiana) and Reed Schaefer (Arizona).

• Also looking to contribute early with be true freshman Drew Burress, who is the top prospect to arrive on The Flats and has already been named a preseason freshman all-American by ProspectsLive.

• Perfect Game rated Burress as the sixth-best position player to make it to a college campus and the second-best outfielder.

• Other freshmen who impressed in the offseason were Ryan Jaros, Tyler Neises and Tate Mckee.