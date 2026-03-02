Baseball Moving Friday Game to 6 pm Start

THE FLATS – The No. 3/5-ranked Georgia Tech baseball team (11-1) has updated its schedule for this weekend, pushing back Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Virginia Tech to a 6 pm start.

Series Schedule: No. 3/5 GT vs Virginia Tech

Friday, March 6 – 6 p.m. – Tickets

Saturday, March 7 – 2 p.m. – Tickets

Sunday, March 8 – 1 p.m. – Tickets

The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.442) and OPS (1.249) ever recorded through the first three weekends of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (183), on-base percentage (.545) and runs scored (174) of any Power 4 team through three weekends in the BBCOR era.

The NCAA mandated teams to use the batted ball coefficient of restitution—or BBCOR—standard for bats in 2011. The new standard ensured that the trampoline effect of bats was strictly controlled to make bats more closely replicated the performance of a wood bat.

Georgia Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 10 of its first 12 games for the first time in program history and their +123 run differential through 12 games is also a program record. Head Coach James Ramsey now holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through 12 games, 11-1.

