Baseball Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

THE FLATS – For its terrific performance in the classroom, Georgia Tech baseball joined 109 Division I programs and just 30 Power 5 programs in earning the 2024-25 American Baseball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Excellence Award, the ABCA announced this week.

The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award is earned by programs that post a grade-point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2024-25 academic year.

One of five programs from the Atlantic Coast Conference to receive the award, and one of only two Division I programs from the state of Georgia to do so, the Yellow Jackets posted a 3.32 team GPA for the spring semester, all while securing the program’s first outright ACC Regular season championship since 2005. Over three quarters of the 45-man roster posted GPAs over 3.00 during the season with four student athletes delivering perfect 4.00 GPAs: Dimitri Angelakos, Jackson Blakely, Tate McKee and Tyler Neises. The efforts in the classroom were reflected in a program record 18 Jackets earning recognition on the ACC Academic All-Conference team.

On the field, the Yellow Jackets finished the season ranked No. 24 in the final D1 Baseball poll after posting a 41-19 record (19-11 ACC). Tech finished the regular season with a 39-16 record, tied for the best record the program has produced in the last 15 seasons and won seven of its 10 ACC series. The Jackets have maintained that momentum into the summer, being ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation in Baseball America’s “Way Too Early” Top 25 Rankings for the 2026 season.

