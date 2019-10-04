Baseball Announces White and Gold Series, Rosters

The Yellow Jackets will split their 2019 Fall roster into two teams (Team White and Team Gold) and play a three-game series against one another.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball announced today its annual White vs. Gold World Series will take place Oct. 7-9 at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 3:15 p.m. each day and admission is free.

The White vs. Gold World Series will be Tech fans’ first chance to see the 2020 Yellow Jackets take the field prior to its two fall exhibitions (Oct. 20 at South Carolina; Oct. 26 vs. Samford). In addition to returning five of eight position starters from the No. 3 National Seed team, Georgia Tech will also showcase its newcomers from the No. 4 recruiting class in the country this fall.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.