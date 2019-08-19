Baseball to Face South Carolina, Samford in Fall

THE FLATS – Defending ACC Coastal Champions Georgia Tech’s fall slate of action will begin Sunday, Oct. 20 as the Yellow Jackets travel to battle SEC foe South Carolina in the first of two exhibitions. Tech will then return home to host Southern Conference opponent Samford on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the fall finale.

The Jackets will face off against the Gamecocks at 1:30 p.m., while first pitch between Tech and the Bulldogs is set for 2 p.m.

South Carolina is looking to rebound after a disappointing 2019 campaign, finishing 28-28 overall, with an 8-22 record in the SEC. The Flats will then welcome a Samford team that finished 41-19 overall and 19-5 in the SoCon, winning the regular season championship before falling to Mercer in their championship run.

Fans of all ages are invited to attend Russ Chandler Stadium on Oct. 26 with admission being free to the public.

In addition to its two exhibitions, Tech will also play its annual White vs. Gold World Series this fall, with a to-be-announced schedule.

This fall will be Tech fans’ first chance to see the 2020 Yellow Jackets prior to the spring schedule. Georgia Tech returns a talented roster from last season, including six of its eight position starters. The Jackets also return a host of arms on the mound, including Jonathan Hughes, Cort Roedig and Luke Bartnicki, as well as Andy Archer, who returns from a 2019 injury.

This fall will also see the emergence of several young Yellow Jackets from Georgia Tech’s ACC-best No. 4-ranked recruiting class – its highest since 2015. The class features two players who were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft, but chose to remain with the Jackets.

