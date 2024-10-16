Baseball Announces Fall Schedule

Tech will play in a fall edition of the I-75 Challenge, hosting Kennesaw State on Friday, October 18 at 4 p.m. before hosting Jacksonville State on Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball will host a pair of fall games this month from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets will take on Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State in a pair of exhibition games before a series of intersquad scrimmages to close out the fall season.

Fall exhibitions will be open and free to the public. There will not be concessions available during each contest, but fans are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.

The fall games will be fans first chance of catching this year’s new-look team in action. The Jackets welcome 31 newcomers onto the roster as a part pf what has been ranked the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation by Perfect Game.

