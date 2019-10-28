Andy Mao Named Rolex Junior Golf All-American

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech freshman golfer Andy Mao has been named to the Rolex Junior Golf All-America second team by the American Junior Golf Association, the organization announced Monday.
Mao, in his first year with the Yellow Jackets after a stellar high school and junior golf career, made the team after posting a pair of top-seven finishes at the Western Junior Golf Championship and the Boys Junior PGA Championship, as well as a third-place finish at the Callaway Golf / Ollie Schniederjans Junior Classic over the summer.
Also last summer, the Johns Creek, Ga., product won a U.S. Open local qualifier and withed 10th at the Georgia Amateur Championship. He enrolled at Tech as the No. 10-ranked boys golfer in the nation.
As a prep star, Mao was a four-year all-state golfer at state powerhouse Johns Creek High School, and was named the Metro Atlanta and State Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a senior. He won the individual state championship as a senior, shooting rounds of 64-68 (-12) to win by nine strokes and help his Johns Creek team to a 26-stroke victory. He also helped the Gladiators win the state title as a junior, sophomore and freshman.
Mao made the Tech lineup for its first fall tournament in September, and tied for 18th at the Carpet Capital Collegiate.
Introduced by the AJGA in 1978, the Rolex Junior All-America Teams annually recognize the world’s premier junior golfers. The 2019 Rolex Junior All-America Teams are comprised of 96 junior golfers, 48 boys and 48 girls, ages 14-19, from 25 states and eight countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Venezuela. These young men and women distinguished themselves through outstanding play in 135 national junior golf events, 120 of which were conducted by the AJGA. The teams were determined exclusively through the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of October 15.
