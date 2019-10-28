Andy Mao Named Rolex Junior Golf All-American

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech freshman golfer Andy Mao has been named to the Rolex Junior Golf All-America second team by the American Junior Golf Association, the organization announced Monday.

Mao, in his first year with the Yellow Jackets after a stellar high school and junior golf career, made the team after posting a pair of top-seven finishes at the Western Junior Golf Championship and the Boys Junior PGA Championship, as well as a third-place finish at the Callaway Golf / Ollie Schniederjans Junior Classic over the summer.

Also last summer, the Johns Creek, Ga., product won a U.S. Open local qualifier and withed 10th at the Georgia Amateur Championship. He enrolled at Tech as the No. 10-ranked boys golfer in the nation.

As a prep star, Mao was a four-year all-state golfer at state powerhouse Johns Creek High School, and was named the Metro Atlanta and State Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a senior. He won the individual state championship as a senior, shooting rounds of 64-68 (-12) to win by nine strokes and help his Johns Creek team to a 26-stroke victory. He also helped the Gladiators win the state title as a junior, sophomore and freshman.

Mao made the Tech lineup for its first fall tournament in September, and tied for 18th at the Carpet Capital Collegiate.