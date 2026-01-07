All-Star Season Begins for Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – College football’s all-star game season has begun and five of Georgia Tech’s top professional football prospects have accepted invitations to represent the Yellow Jackets in games across the country this month.

Georgia Tech’s five all-star game participants are tied for its most in a single season since six Yellow Jackets earned all-star game invites following the 2013 season (Tech also had five all-star game participants following the 2014 and 2022 seasons). Byrne is the 23rd Yellow Jacket to participate in the Hula Bowl, including the fifth in the last five years. Harvey, King and Rivers give Georgia Tech 33 all-time representatives in the East-West Shrine Game, including seven in the last five years. Rutledge is the 62nd Jacket to earn a Senior Bowl invitation and the fourth in the last five years.

College football all-star games give prospects the opportunity to meet with and practice in front of scouts, front-office personnel and coaches from professional organizations – including all 32 National Football League teams – throughout this week.

Georgia Tech’s pro prospects helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 9-4 record in 2025, which is tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season history. Tech went 6-2 in ACC play, good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.

To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.