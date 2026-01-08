Haynes Accepts Invite to American Bowl

THE FLATS – Running back Jamal Haynes (Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.) has accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural American Bowl, tying a Georgia Tech program record as the sixth Yellow Jacket selected to participate in college football all-star games this postseason.

Georgia Tech’s six all-star game participants matches the school record that was also set following the 2004, 2007 and 2013 seasons.

The Yellow Jackets’ all-star game participants and destinations include:

Hula Bowl (Deland, Fla.)

Saturday, Jan. 10 – Noon

TE J.T. Byrne (6-5, 265, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif./Carmel H.S.)

American Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Thursday, Jan. 22 – 8 p.m. ET (TV: NFL Network)

RB Jamal Haynes (5-9, 190, Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.)

East-West Shrine Bowl (Frisco, Texas)

Tuesday, Jan. 27 – 7 p.m. ET (TV: NFL Network)

DB Ahmari Harvey (6-0, 195, Tallahassee, Fla./Florida State University School)

QB Haynes King (6-3, 215, Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.)

WR Eric Rivers (5-11, 180, Chattanooga, Tenn./McCallie School)

Senior Bowl (Mobile, Ala.)

Saturday, Jan. 31 – 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: NFL Network)

OL Keylan Rutledge (6-4, 330, Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.)

College football all-star games give prospects the opportunity to meet with and practice in front of scouts, front-office personnel and coaches from professional organizations – including all 32 National Football League teams – throughout the week.

The Yellow Jackets’ pro prospects helped lead Georgia Tech to a 9-4 record in 2025, which is tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season history. Georgia Tech went 6-2 in ACC play, good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

