All-America Honors Start to Roll in for Rutledge

THE FLATS – All-America honors have begun to roll in for Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.), who has been named first-team all-America by Sports Info Solutions and received second-team recognition from On3.

Rutledge is an SIS first-team all-American for the second-straight year, making him the first Yellow Jacket to earn first-team all-America honors in consecutive years since College Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in 2005 and 2006. Rutledge is the first Jacket to receive all-America recognition of any kind in back-to-back years since OL Omoregie Uzzi in 2011 (second team) and 2012 (third team).

Rutledge is ranked among the nation’s top 10 guards by Pro Football Focus in overall blocking (fifth), run blocking (sixth) and pass blocking (10th). A midseason all-American and two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, Rutledge did not allow a sack in 801 regular-season snaps, according to PFF.

With Rutledge anchoring Georgia Tech’s offensive line, the Yellow Jackets are ranked fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 12 games), 19th in rushing offense (203.0 ypg) and 12th in total offense (466.3 ypg), and were one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation’s top offensive front.

A first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Rutledge was also the recipient of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award in 2025. One of the conference’s most prestigious individual recognitions, the Piccolo Award is presented annually to the ACC’s most courageous player. Rutledge overcame very serious injuries sustained in an automobile accident in December 2023 to become one of college football’s top offensive linemen over the last two seasons.

Rutledge will suit up in the White and Gold for the final time on Saturday, Dec. 27 when No. 22-ranked Georgia Tech (9-3) faces No. 12 BYU (11-2) in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

