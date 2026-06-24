2027 Season Tickets are On Sale

THE FLATS – New season tickets are on sale for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2027 home schedule at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a historic 2026 campaign, producing the best offense in the modern era of college baseball while breaking attendance records with one of the best home atmospheres in the sport. Season tickets for the 2027 season can be purchased HERE .

The 2027 season will be the second for ACC Coach of the Year James Ramsey, who became the first coach in ACC history to win both the regular season and tournament titles as a first-year head coach. He will lead a revamped squad on their quest for a 12 th ACC title and more record-breaking moments in 2027.

SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Best Seats in the Park : Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its third straight ACC Championship and 38 th NCAA Regional berth.

: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its third straight ACC Championship and 38 NCAA Regional berth. Best Value : Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $225!

: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $225! Priority Parking : Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season!

: Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season! Champions Hall Add-On : Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today!

: Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today! Postseason Priority: By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.