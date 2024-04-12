Rosters Set for White and Gold Game

THE FLATS – The rosters are set for Saturday’s White and Gold Game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Admission and parking is FREE.

Georgia Tech has split its roster into two teams for Saturday’s spring game – Team Swarm, which will occupy the west (home) sideline, and Team Wreck ‘Em, which will occupy the east (visitor) sideline.

While the roster is divided into two teams, all offensive players (minus quarterbacks) will wear white jerseys and all defensive players will wear gold jerseys. Quarterbacks and specialists will wear green jerseys and be available to play for both teams. Some additional players may wind up playing for both teams, based on availability at certain positions.

Junior running back Daylon Gordon (Eastman, Ga./Dodge County H.S.) and junior linebacker Austin Dean (Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep) have been named captains of Team Swarm and redshirt freshman tight end Joshua Ruder (Loganville, Ga./Loganville H.S.) and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cade Adams (Dawsonville, Ga./Dawson County H.S.) will serve as captains of Team Wreck ‘Em.

The game will feature four quarters. The first half will consist of two 12-minute quarters with standard clock operations, while the second half will have two 15-minute quarters with a running clock that stops only after scoring plays, change of possession and for the final four minutes of the contest.

A full day is set for Saturday on The Flats, beginning with Georgia Tech athletics’ apparel Yard Sale at McCamish Pavilion from 9 a.m.-noon. Other events include men’s tennis versus Virginia at noon, softball vs. Louisville at 2 p.m. and baseball vs. Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. The Tech Way will also hold an exclusive autograph session for subscribers following the White and Gold Game – for more information, click HERE.

For more details on the White and Gold Game, click HERE. For details on parking, click HERE.

For those that can’t attend the game, it will be televised live on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app, and locally on Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM (entire game), as well as 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan (from kickoff until Atlanta Braves pregame coverage begins at 2:10 p.m.).

