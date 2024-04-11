Parking Details for a Big Saturday on The Flats

THE FLATS – Saturday is one of the biggest days of the year for Georgia Tech athletics, with the following events all on tap:
- Tech Athletics Yard Sale – 9 a.m.-Noon (McCamish Pavilion)
- Men’s tennis vs. Virginia (Senior Day) – Noon (Byers Tennis Complex) – Admission is FREE
- Football White and Gold Game – 1 p.m. (Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field) – Admission is FREE
- Softball vs. Louisville – 2 p.m. (Mewborn Field) – Buy tickets online
- Baseball vs. Virginia Tech – 4 p.m. (Mac Nease Baseball Park) – Buy tickets online
As fans swarm to The Flats for a full day of cheering on the Yellow Jackets, here are parking and traffic details:
Free Parking
Free parking for fans opens on a first-come, first-serve basis in the following parking areas, beginning at 9 a.m.:
- Visitor Area 1 – North Avenue
- W21 – Ferst Drive
- Burge Deck (E46)
- O’Keefe Gym (E63)
- McCamish Pavilion (E65)
- Family Housing Deck (ER66)
- Fowler Street, between 6th Street and 10th Street
Parking in the Klaus Deck (E40) will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., but at 1:30 p.m. will be restricted to baseball parking ($5 per vehicle).
ADA Parking
ADA parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis adjacent to the Klaus Deck (E40). A free shuttle will run from the ADA parking area to the ADA entrance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (Gate 6) from 10 a.m. until one hour following the conclusion of the White and Gold Game.
Road Closures
The following roads will be closed for general traffic beginning at 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.:
- Techwood Drive between 5th Street and North Avenue
- Fowler Street between Ferst Drive/5th Street and Bobby Dodd Way
- 4th Street between Fowler Street and Techwood Drive
- Bobby Dodd Way
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
