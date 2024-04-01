Additional Details Set for White and Gold Game

THE FLATS – Additional details are set for Georgia Tech football’s White and Gold Spring Game, which will be held on Saturday, April 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and admission is FREE.

PARKING

FREE parking for the White and Gold Game will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following campus parking areas (click HERE for a campus parking map):

Visitor Area 1 – North Avenue

W21 – Ferst Drive

Burge Deck (E46)

O’Keefe Gym (E63)

McCamish Pavilion (E65)

Family Housing Deck (ER66)

Fowler Street, between 6th Street and 10th Street

All on-campus parking locations will open at 9 a.m.

GEORGIA TECH ATHLETICS “YARD SALE”

Tech athletics will hold a “Yard Sale” in conjunction with White and Gold Game.

A wide surplus of official adidas apparel from Georgia Tech’s 17 teams will be available for purchase in the Callaway Club at McCamish Pavilion on the morning of the spring game, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The Yard Sale will be a cashless event, with payment accepted via credit/debit card only.

GATES OPEN

Bobby Dodd Stadium gates will open at noon. Due to construction of the Fanning Center, entry will be limited to Gates 8 and 9, located on the east side of the stadium, off Techwood Drive.

TECHWOOD MARKET

Techwood Market, which includes pregame fun for the whole family, will be in place along Techwood Drive between Gates 8 and 9 for the White and Gold Game. Inflatables, games, Georgia Tech merchandise, special gameday activations from Dunkin’ and Coca-Cola and 680/93.7 The Fan’s College Football Today will all be on hand for fans’ pregame enjoyment.

College Football Today airs live from Techwood Market from 11 a.m. until kickoff at 1 p.m., while all other activations begin when gates open at noon.

STADIUM SEATING

General admission seating will be available on the north and east sides of the stadium (sections 119-131).

CONCESSIONS

Concessions will be available to purchase at the concession stands located at sections 121, 123 (Chick-fil-A) and 128.

GASPARILLA BOWL TROPHY

Fans will have the opportunity to see and take their photo with the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl championship trophy at the White and Gold Game. The trophy will be on display near the Chick-fil-A stand inside the Bobby Dodd Stadium Club Lounge, which will be open to all fans in attendance.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

The White and Gold Game will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. Georgia Tech alumnus Chris Cotter (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst) will call the action on ACCNX.

The radio call of the game will be carried locally on the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network, 680/93.7 The Fan and worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app, with the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Georgia Tech and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Hamilton (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline reporter) on the call.

Radio coverage begins with 680/93.7 The Fan’s College Football Today airing live from Techwood Market from 11 a.m until kickoff at 1 p.m.

POSTGAME AUTOGRAPHS PRESENTED BY THE TECH WAY

Following the conclusion of the game, select Georgia Tech student-athletes will sign autographs for subscribers to The Tech Way. To become a subscriber and receive more information on the exclusive autograph session, visit thetechway.com.

