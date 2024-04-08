The Tech Way to Hold Autograph Signing Following Saturday’s White & Gold Game

In addition to King, DL Zeek Biggers , DB LaMiles Brooks , RB Anthony Carrie , TE Ryland Goode , RB Jamal Haynes , DL Horace Lockett , DB Clayton Powell-Lee , WR Malik Rutherford , TE Brett Seither and WR Eric Singleton Jr. will sign autographs exclusively for Tech Way subscribers after the conclusion of the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

To be a part of the autograph session, fans must be a Tech Way subscriber. To become a subscriber and receive more information on the exclusive autograph session, visit thetechway.com.

Admission to Saturday’s White and Gold Game, Georgia Tech’s annual spring game, is FREE. For more information, click HERE.

The Tech Way

The Tech Way leverages the collective power of alumni and fans to equip Georgia Tech student-athletes with the tools and resources necessary for them to excel both during and beyond their time in Atlanta. More importantly, The Tech Way seeks to help student-athletes maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities the right way, without ever compromising the values of the Institute and the legacy of those who have donned the White and Gold in the past.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

