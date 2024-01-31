White and Gold Game Set for April 13

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 2024 White and Gold Game will be played on Saturday, April 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Tech football’s annual spring game is the culmination of the Yellow Jackets’ spring practice season, and will be a part of a huge day of action on The Flats. In addition to the White and Gold Game, Georgia Tech men’s tennis hosts Virginia at noon, softball squares off against Louisville at 2 p.m. and baseball takes on Virginia Tech at 4 p.m., all at home.

Admission for the White and Gold Game is FREE. Additional information, including parking and broadcast arrangements, will be finalized in the coming weeks.

The White and Gold Game is the first opportunity for fans to see the 2024 Yellow Jackets in action before they head to Dublin, Ireland for the highly anticipated season opener against defending ACC champion Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, Aug. 24. Official Georgia Tech travel and ticket packages are available at gt2ireland.com.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC) and won the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl championship with a 30-17 victory over UCF. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

