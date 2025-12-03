Yellow Jackets Drop Wednesday Tilt to Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Another solid start and three in double-digit scoring figures were not enough to lift Georgia Tech women’s basketball past Texas A&M, 72-63, Wednesday night inside Reed Arena.

The Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) led the Aggies (6-1, 0-0 SEC) at the end of both the first and second periods, but a 24-point third quarter ended up being the deciding factor in Tech’s third ACC-SEC Challenge matchup in program history and first away from McCamish Pavilion.

Returning to her home state of Texas, D’Asia Thomas-Harris entered off the bench and led Tech with 10 rebounds, adding to 12 points and her second collegiate double-double. Talayah Walker once again led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points on the night, her fourth game being the leading scorer this season. They were joined in double figures by Savannah Samuel (11) – who had Tech’s first double-double of the season last time out versus Florida (Nov. 29).

Brianna Turnage also had eight rebounds against the Aggies while Catherine Alben’s five assists were a team-high and tied her personal best. Alben also had eight points on the night.

Tech allowed just 11 points off turnovers Wednesday while adding 15 of their own. Playing against her former team, Erica Moon tied her career-high with five rebounds on top of three assists.

FIRST HALF

Samuel made a bucket after the game’s opening minute for the first points from either side. A&M got a quick five points before Samuel struck again to make it 5-4. Ariadna Termis and Thomas-Harris added baskets of their own and Tech railed by just four, 12-8, at the 3:41 media timeout. Down 14-10, Thomas-Harris made a triple to get Tech within one. Then on the final possession of the quarter, La’Nya Foster secured a trey of her own to give Georgia Tech a 16-14 lead after one.

The Aggies scored the first points of the second to tie the game at 16 apiece. In the next possession, Walker sank a trey to get Tech ahead 19-16. A quick run for A&M then evened the game again at 21. The tie was quickly broken when an Alben assist to Foster gave Tech a 23-21 advantage with under five left in the half. An and-one play for Alben extended it to 26-21. Moments later, Thomas-Harris answered an A&M bucket with her second trey of the night, now 29-23 in favor of the Jackets. The Yellow Jackets held a 31-30 advantage going into halftime.

Thomas-Harris led Tech in both points (8) and rebounds (4) at the break.

SECOND HALF

Termis opened the half with a make from beyond the arc to give Tech a 34-30 lead. Both teams exchanged quick scores including a 4-for-5 clip for the Jackets in the first three minutes to get ahead 40-38. A&M used free throws to tie the game at 40 with 6:38 left. The Aggies managed to lead 44-40 at the 4:58 media timeout. Alben derailed an Aggie offensive run to get Tech back within three, 45-42, with over three left. The Aggies went on another run before Thomas-Harris’ third trey of the game had Tech down just eight going into the fourth, 54-46. That triple got the Katy, Texas native into double figures on the night.

Walker closed the gap with a two-pointer to open the fourth, seeing Tech down by just six, 54-48. Walker got into double figures less than two minutes later, trimming the score to 57-52 on a driving lay. She added another jumper to put Tech within three, 57-54. The Aggies held a 63-55 advantage at the 5:31 media timeout. With that score, Samuel drove to the basket and drew an and-one play, cutting it to 63-58. Walker added another lay moments later, with Tech trailing 67-60 with less than two minutes on the clock. She added another to get to 17 as the Aggies held on for the 72-63 decision.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech returns to McCamish Pavilion Monday, Dec. 8 for a 7 p.m. clash with Norfolk State on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase tickets here.

