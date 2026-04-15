Yellow Jackets Collect 10th Shutout in Five-Inning Rout of Georgia Southern

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (27-22, 8-10 ACC) began its week earning its 10 th shutout of the season after downing the Georgia Southern Eagles (19-23, 6-9 SBC) 8-0 in five innings on Wednesday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech’s offense got started immediately as Willer was advanced home from first with a home run over left field from Tucker in the first.

The Yellow Jackets used their first inning moment to stack three runs on two hits in the bottom of the second. After walking to first, Simon was sent running home off Willer’s double to left center. Willer was brought home shortly after also on a double, this time to right center from Holly Medina . The center fielder was able to steal third before making her sprint for home off a wild pitch.

. The center fielder was able to steal third before making her sprint for home off a wild pitch. Georgia Southern was once again blanked in the top of the third as all three batters in the top half of the inning were returned to the dugout via fly outs.

Tech wrapped up its Wednesday night scoring with three runs on three hits and one Georgia Southern error. For the third straight inning, Tech began the inning with a walk which put Madi Duffel on base. With the bases loaded, Willer sent a sac fly out to center field, giving Duffel enough time to get home. An Eagle throw was intended to get Tucker out at first, but the third baseman was too quick and instead occupied the Eagles’ defense while two final runs came across.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will take to the road to finish the week, this time destined for Blacksburg, Va. to take on No. 12 Virginia Tech April 17-19.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.