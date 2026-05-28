Coffield, Medina, Simon and Tucker Named CSC Academic All-District

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball’s Makayla Coffield, Holly Medina, Emma Simon and Gracyn Tucker have each been selected to the 2026 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced at the end of May. The post season honor is Tucker’s third so far after she was named NFCA First Team All-Region and Second Team All-ACC. Tucker and Coffield collect the academic honor for the second straight season while Medina and Simon are bestowed the honor for the first time in their careers. To be named Academic All-District, a student-athlete must have maintained a career GPA of 3.5 or higher as well as on-field status as a starter or important reserve.

The CSC Academic honor is Tucker’s third post season honor of the 2026 season after the red-shirt sophomore was named NFCA First Team All-Region and Second Team All-ACC following the regular season. Through the 2026 season, Tucker was ranked in the Softball America Position Rankings the last three consecutive months, including a top-five ranking at the beginning of May. With the regular season finished, Tucker finished her red-shirt sophomore season with 42 runs, 71 hits, 13 doubles, 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and 142 total bases. Her 18 home runs in 2026 were just two home runs shy of seeing the most home runs in a single season since Kelsi Weseman during the 2011 season (21). Tucker saw an impressive 2026 season after her 2025 red-shirt freshman season saw her earn NFCA Scholar Athlete, CSC Academic All-District, and ACC All-Freshman honors.

Medina earns her first post season honor of her career following her both her 2026 season efforts in White & Tech Gold and her efforts while perusing her history, technology, and society degree. In her first season on The Flats, Medina recorded a .339 batting average, 33 runs, 59 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs, 32 RBI, 81 total bases, and nine stolen bases.

Coffield finished her junior season making 20 appearances in the circle, three of which were starts. The leftie recorded not only her first win of the season but her first career complete game in Tech’s 8-0 five inning win over Yale during the I-75 Tournament. She capped the 2026 season after recording 22 strikeouts across a combined 33.2 innings pitched. Coffield is one of five engineers on the 2026 roster and one of only two Yellow Jackets studying biomedical engineering while playing softball.