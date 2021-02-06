Women’s Basketball Welcomes Wake Forest Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball concludes this three-game homestand on Sunday, welcoming Wake Forest for a noon tip inside McCamish Pavilion on RSN, locally on Fox Sports South. Dean Linke and Tabitha Turner will have the call.

Georgia Tech (11-3, 9-2 ACC) extended its win streak to seven games, winning a come-from-behind victory over Clemson last Thursday. The Yellow Jackets trailed by nine points with less than three minutes remaining and posted an 11-0 run to close the game for the win. Freshman Loyal McQueen scored eight of her 17 points in the final run to finish with a personal-best. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen matched McQueen, also with 17 points, while Lorela Cubaj recorded her eighth double-double of the season.

Wake Forest (8-8, 5-7 ACC) comes into the contest on a two-game skid and have dropped four of the past five outings. Most recently, the Demon Deacons dropped an 85-78 decision at Syracuse on Thursday. Ivana Raca continues to pace Wake Forest, averaging 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game

Tech took the first meeting at Wake Forest this season, defensively dominating the Demon Deacons for a 73-44 win. The victory pushed the all-time record to 46-26 in favor of the Yellow Jackets. Tech has taken two straight over Wake Forest, and four of the past five. In Atlanta, the Jackets lead the series, 26-6.

