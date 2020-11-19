Safety Protocols Established for Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics announced on Thursday that safety protocols for attendance at women’s basketball home games in 2020-21 will closely mirror the protocols previously announced for Georgia Tech men’s basketball home games.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended for indoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), McCamish Pavilion’s capacity will be limited to approximately 1,200 seats for Tech’s 2020-21 women’s basketball season. Of those 1,200 seats, 900 will be reserved for Georgia Tech students. In the event that the full allotment of 900 seats are not allocated to Georgia Tech students, particularly when students are largely away from campus from late November through early January, those tickets will be made available to Georgia Tech faculty and staff. Details on the ticket distribution process for Georgia Tech students, faculty and staff will be finalized and communicated in the very near future.

The remaining 300 seats will be distributed to student-athletes’, coaches’ and athletics department guests. Regrettably, due to the limited capacity and allocation of available tickets, there will not be any public ticket sales.

Georgia Tech women’s basketball carries great momentum into the 2020-21 campaign, as it returns four starters from last season’s squad that finished 20-11 overall and 10-8 in ACC play, which marked the Yellow Jackets’ best conference record since 2011-12. Women’s basketball season ticket members can continue to support the Jackets and help Tech athletics navigate the significant financial challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by converting their season ticket investment into a gift to the Support The Swarm Fund and/or by supporting the women’s basketball program through Buzzer Beaters.

For more information on the Support The Swarm Fund or Buzzer Beaters, call 888-TECH-TIX to speak with a Georgia Tech athletics ticket office representative.

