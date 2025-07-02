McIntyre Webb Joins Women’s Basketball Staff

THE FLATS – McIntyre Webb joins the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as director of video and analytics, head coach Karen Blair announced on Friday.

“I am so happy to welcome McIntyre Webb, and his wife Erin, to the Yellow Jacket family,” said Blair. “McIntyre brings a wealth of experience with numerous March Madness tournament appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight. He knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level and will help elevate our program with his attention to detail, analytic analysis and scouting experience.”

Webb brings over 10 years of video production experience to The Flats, most recently serving as the team and recruitment analyst for Indiana women’s basketball since 2019. In the role, Webb oversaw game film and scouting for the Hoosiers, culminating in five NCAA Tournament appearances and six 20-wins seasons during his tenure. The 2023 Big Ten Champions, Indiana also made deep postseason runs with Webb on staff, recording the program’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and two Sweet 16 trips (2022 and 2024).

Prior to his six years at Indiana, Webb served as video coordinator for three seasons (2016-19) with Northern Kentucky men’s basketball, logging all NKU and opponent games. In three seasons, the Norse captured four Horizon League championships, including the 2018 regular season championship, 2017 tournament title, and both regular season and tournament crowns in 2019.

Webb also served as a graduate manager at Western Michigan for the men’s basketball program for the 2014-16 seasons, overseeing all video coordination and video analysis of the program.

An alum of Michigan State, where he served as a women’s basketball student manager for three seasons, Webb graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general management from the university in 2014. He earned his master’s in sport management from Western Michigan in 2016.