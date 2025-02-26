Women’s Basketball Visits Cal on Thursday

RV/RV GEORGIA TECH (21-7, 9-7 ACC) at RV/RV CALIFORNIA (22-7, 10-6 ACC)

Georgia Tech begins its final regular season road swing in The Golden State on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets seek to snap a two-game skid after dropping a tough 73-70 decision to Florida State on Sunday. Tech trailed by as many as 13 points in the outing, but knotted the score in the fourth quarter and had a chance to force overtime in the final seconds, but a last second triple was tipped. Freshman Tianna Thompson came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points, converting 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.

California enters its final stretch off a trip to Virginia, splitting a pair of games against Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Golden Bears have won three of their last four, but most recently dropped an 87-84 decision to the Hokies. When competing at home this season, Cal boasts a commanding 14-1 record, having only dropped a contest to North Carolina on Jan. 30. Ioanna Krimili leads the Golden Bears offensively, contributing 14.8 points per game and is one of five averaging double-figure totals. Ugonne Onyiah leads the team on the glass, securing 7.1 rebounds per game on average.

Thursday marks the first meeting on the hardwood between the two programs. Tech last visited The Golden State in 2022 when it earned a trip to Stanford for the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

