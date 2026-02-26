Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 10/11 Louisville Thursday Night

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball came up short in Thursday’s showdown with No. 10/11 Louisville inside McCamish Pavilion, 69-50.

Talayah Walker led the team with 20 points and six boards on top of two steals while Brianna Turnage added her 19th game of the season with double-digit rebounds (10) and finished two points shy of a double-double (8). Walker scored 11 in the first half including seven of Tech’s first 10. Turnage had seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes of game action.

La’Nya Foster’s four assists led the team. D’Asia Thomas-Harris added seven points off the bench while Ariadna Termis picked up a pair of made three’s.

The penultimate game of the regular season saw Tech (12-17, 7-10 ACC) fight off Louisville runs early but a strong start out of the halftime locker room led the 10th-ranked Cardinals (25-5, 15-2 ACC) to victory.

FIRST HALF

After a 5-0 run to open the game for Louisville, Tech added five in a row courtesy of Walker to even the game. A triple from Termis followed by a driving make from Walker gave the Jackets their first lead of the night, 10-8. The Jackets’ 8-0 run saw them get out to a 13-8 lead thanks to a trey from Foster. Louisville managed a run to end the frame and were ahead 18-13 after one.

Termis grabbed a triple for the second’s first points, slicing into the Cardinal lead, 18-16. Louisville pushed its advantage to 28-18 before the Jackets rattled off four-straight points on two tough shots, 28-22. Walker added another score before the end of the half as Louisville led 36-24 at the break. Thomas-Harris had a clutch block in the paint to prevent another Cardinal basket as time expired.

SECOND HALF

Walker picked up where she left off in the first half and made a tough shot for the first score in the third. After a short Cardinal run, Turnage drew an and-one play to break the streak. Turnage cut up another Louisville run later in the quarter on a step back jumper. Samuel added her own score moments later in transition to make it 48-33. The Cardinals led 54-34 going into the fourth.

Walker hit a triple to open the fourth, her second of the night. She ended up having seven points in the final 10 minutes while Louisville held on to its advantage and secured the 69-50 decision. Thomas-Harris added five points in the final frame.

UP NEXT

Tech wraps up the regular season Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. against Miami for Senior Day. Fans can purchase tickets here.

