Jackets Set to Compete at Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off in November

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will be taking the court in Fort Myers, Fla. during Thanksgiving weekend next season at the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off, announced Thursday.

Led by head coach Karen Blair, the Yellow Jackets join a eight-team field comprised of Kansas State, Villanova and ACC foe NC State. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College and broadcast live on ION. The remaining four teams, specific matchups and event schedule will be announced at a later date.

The 2025 event this past November featured Northwestern, Missouri, Butler, Kansas, Georgia, Dayton, Abilene Christian and Bradley.

The 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball squad has two games remaining in the regular season at McCamish Pavilion against No. 10/## Louisville on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. and Senior Day against Miami on Sunday, March 1. Tickets are still available for both games, fans can purchase tickets here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead

