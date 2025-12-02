Women's Basketball Travels to Texas A&M Wednesday

Georgia Tech (3-5, 0-0 ACC) at Texas A&M (5-1, 0-0 SEC)

ACC-SEC Challenge Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 · 7:15 p.m. ET · Reed Arena Television: SEC Network · Beth Mowins · Debbie Antonelli Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 993 · Richard Mustere Live Stats



BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The third-annual ACC-SEC Challenge is due up for Georgia Tech women’s basketball for a road showdown with Texas A&M Wednesday night.

The Jackets roll in facing their third SEC opponent in four games to cap off a four-game road stretch. Tech was unsuccessful in the Cayman Islands Classic last week, dropping two narrow, hard-fought games to 7-1 St. John’s (77-75) and 8-1 Florida (65-56).

Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team while Savannah Samuel made her mark against the Gators, scoring 14 points and adding a career-high 10 rebounds for not only the first Tech double-double of the season, but the first of her career.

Texas A&M enters the matchup having rested for eight days over the holiday. Last time out, the Aggies bested Colorado, 59-46, getting back on track after falling to UT Arlington in a narrow 61-60 decision the day before.

Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

SERIES HISTORY

Wednesday is just the second meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Aggies, and first since Dec. 20, 2019. Texas A&M secured a 60-48 win in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tech is 1-1 all-time in the ACC-SEC Challenge, winning last year’s game against Mississippi State, 78-75, inside McCamish Pavilion. Florida got the best of the Jackets in the first ACC-SEC Challenge game in program history, a 68-58 decision in Atlanta. Wednesday is the first ACC-SEC Challenge game for the Yellow Jackets that will not be played on home court.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Wednesday is the second all-time meeting between Tech and Texas A&M.

9.4 – Brianna Turnage’s 9.4 rebounds per game leads the squad. That mark is fourth in the ACC.

12 – Georgia Tech has played opponents with a combined 41-14 (.745) record so far this season, the second-toughest in the ACC and 12th in the nation.

14 – Georgia Tech’s 33.5 bench points per game is 14th in the nation and second in the ACC.

12.6 – Talayah Walker leads the Jackets with 12.6 points per game this season.

60 – Georgia Tech has a +60 total rebounding margin this season, tallying 346 boards in eight games.

140 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 140-98 in the first quarter this season.