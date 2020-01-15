Women’s Basketball Travels to Syracuse Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to the road for a midweek matchup at Syracuse Thursday night. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome on ACC Network Extra with Beth Mowins and Isis Young on the call.

The Yellow Jackets (13-3, 4-1 ACC) are coming off their eighth home win of the season, edging Clemson last Sunday, 49-47. After the Tigers knotted the game at 41-41 in the fourth quarter, Jasmine Carson sank her fourth three-pointer of the game to return the final lead to the Jackets. Francesca Pan continues to pace Tech’s offense, averaging 13.3 points per game, followed by Carson with 11.9 points per game. Lorela Cubaj leads the Jackets on the boards, averaging 8.0 rebounds per game.

Syracuse (8-7, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a road loss at Miami, 77-62. The Orange have picked up two ACC wins this season over then-No. 8 Florida State and Notre Dame. Both wins came at home for the Orange and in overtime. Kiara Lewis leads Syracuse offensively, averaging 17.6 points per game, while Emily Engstler leads on the boards with a 10.9 rebounds per game average. Engstler leads the ACC in rebounding.

Georgia Tech and Syracuse have met on the hardwood seven times with the Orange leading the all-time series, 5-2. Tech has taken two of the last three meetings, but seeks its first win in Syracuse on Thursday.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra (ACC Network subscription required)

Listen Live: Click Here

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.