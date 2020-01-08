Women’s Basketball Travels to No. 11 Florida State Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball hits the road to face its second nationally-ranked opponent in as many weeks, visiting No. 11 Florida State on Thursday. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. in Tallahassee on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (11-3, 2-1 ACC) dropped their first ACC game of the season at Wake Forest last weekend, 65-60, despite four players finishing in double-figures. Francesca Pan is one of four Yellow Jackets averaging double-figures on the season and continues to lead the offense, averaging 12.8 points per game. Lorela Cubaj leads Tech in rebounding, pulling down 8.6 rebounds per game.

Florida State (14-1, 3-1) has lost only one game this season, falling in overtime at Syracuse last week, 90-89. The Seminoles have picked up conference wins over Clemson, Virginia Tech and Miami. Kiah Gillespie leads the Seminoles on the season, averaging 16.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Florida State are meeting on the hardwood for the 48th time in program history. The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 27-20, and have won the last fivemeetings. Tech last defeated FSU on Feb. 27, 2014 in Tallahassee.

