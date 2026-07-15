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PHOTOS: Women's Basketball Welcomes Buzzer Beaters to Practice

PURCHASE 2026-27 GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS 

Season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season inside McCamish Pavilion. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a competitive non-conference slate and an ACC schedule featuring matchups against Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Florida State, SMU and Pittsburgh. Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission seats are currently available. Click HERE to purchase today.   

 

Full Steam Ahead 

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online. 

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com. 

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