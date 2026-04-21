Women’s Basketball Signs Sofia Muñoz

THE FLATS – Following a stellar freshman campaign, 5-8 guard Sofia Muñoz has signed with Georgia Tech women’s basketball, head coach Karen Blair announced Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sofia Muñoz to our program,” Blair said. “She’s a combo guard who brings a true scorer’s mentality, but what really stands out is her vision and feel for the game—averaging four assists a game speaks to her ability to create easy shots for her teammates. Sofia can stretch the floor with her three-point shooting, which will open up a lot offensively for us. She’s a dynamic playmaker, a competitor and a great fit for the way we want to play at Georgia Tech.”

Playing in 30 games with 29 starts for the Blazers last season, Muñoz averaged 11.8 points per game (335 total) on 47.1% shooting and 33% from beyond the arc. She led UAB in assists (124) and steals (40) while also providing efficiency from the free throw line (87.5%). She also tallied 20 games scoring in double figures.

On Nov. 17, she earned American Conference Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 assists in two non-conference wins for the Blazers against Alabama A&M (Nov. 12) and on the road at Chattanooga (Nov. 16).

A native of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, Muñoz spent time playing for Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla. before joining UAB. She also scored 30 points while playing for Puerto Rico’s national team against Brazil.

Muñoz joins a 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball team that is returning four of its primary starting five from a season ago, the first under Blair. Tech finished with 10 victories inside McCamish Pavilion en route to a berth in the 2026 WBIT. The Yellow Jackets captured key victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami last season.