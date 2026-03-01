Women’s Basketball Set to Begin ACC Tournament Run Wednesday

THE FLATS – Led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, 11-seed Georgia Tech women’s basketball begins its run in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament against 14-seed Florida State at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga.

The first-round matchup brings in a rematch from Jan. 25, where the Yellow Jackets earned an 80-69 road victory over the Seminoles. Tech is 1-1 against Florida State in ACC Tournament games and will be facing FSU in the event for the first time since March 8, 2003. The Jackets won 64-59 in that quarterfinal showdown.

Tech clinched the 11-seed with its 79-49 win over Miami Sunday where Talayah Walker scored 33, marking her program-record third game this season with 30 points or more. She is just one of three in the ACC to achieve the mark this season. Brianna Turnage recorded her 20th game with double-digit rebounds, tallying 11. The Jackets capped off a 10-win home schedule that featured wins over Clemson, Stanford and then-No. 18 Notre Dame – three teams all projected to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech also recorded its first full season without back-to-back home losses since 2018-19.

A win over Florida State Wednesday will advance the Yellow Jackets to the second round against 6-seed Virginia Tech Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets to the 2026 ACC Tournament here. Both the first and second round games will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

