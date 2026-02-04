Women's Basketball Set for Showdown with Cal Thursday

Georgia Tech (10-13, 5-6 ACC) vs. California (13-10, 4-6 ACC)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for game two of its three-game homestand Thursday night in a ACC clash with the California Golden Bears.

Tech enters into the matchup coming off a 70-60 win over Boston College Sunday. Brianna Turnage once again led the Jackets with 15 rebounds and leads the conference with 12.7 rebounds per game since Dec. 28.

Talayah Walker led Tech in scoring once again with 18 points and is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc this season. Tech got out to a quick 8-0 run and 17-5 first-quarter lead over the Eagles that propelled the Jackets to the wire-to-wire win.

Cal is on The Flats for the first time in program history and coming off a home loss to No. 6/6 Louisville, 71-59, Sunday. The Golden Bears are just 1-5 in true road games this season and 2-8 away from Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday is just the second-ever meeting between Georgia Tech and California. The Bears took last season’s matchup, 79-65, in California.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Thursday is just the second matchup ever between the Yellow Jackets and Golden Bears and the first inside McCamish Pavilion.

6 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with six conference games scoring at least 20 points.

9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC on Jan. 22 were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.

19.1 – Talayah Walker is averaging 19.1 points per game in conference play this season, second-best in the ACC.

29.7 – Georgia Tech averages 29.7 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 11th in the country.