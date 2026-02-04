Women's Basketball Set for Showdown with Cal Thursday

Georgia Tech (10-13, 5-6 ACC) vs. California (13-10, 4-6 ACC)
- Thursday, Feb. 5, 2025 · 7 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Andrew Selover · Analyst: Fallon Stokes
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 976 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
- Live Stats
- Purchase Tickets
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for game two of its three-game homestand Thursday night in a ACC clash with the California Golden Bears.
Tech enters into the matchup coming off a 70-60 win over Boston College Sunday. Brianna Turnage once again led the Jackets with 15 rebounds and leads the conference with 12.7 rebounds per game since Dec. 28.
Talayah Walker led Tech in scoring once again with 18 points and is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc this season. Tech got out to a quick 8-0 run and 17-5 first-quarter lead over the Eagles that propelled the Jackets to the wire-to-wire win.
Cal is on The Flats for the first time in program history and coming off a home loss to No. 6/6 Louisville, 71-59, Sunday. The Golden Bears are just 1-5 in true road games this season and 2-8 away from Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
SERIES HISTORY
Thursday is just the second-ever meeting between Georgia Tech and California. The Bears took last season’s matchup, 79-65, in California.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
2 – Thursday is just the second matchup ever between the Yellow Jackets and Golden Bears and the first inside McCamish Pavilion.
6 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with six conference games scoring at least 20 points.
9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC on Jan. 22 were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.
19.1 – Talayah Walker is averaging 19.1 points per game in conference play this season, second-best in the ACC.
29.7 – Georgia Tech averages 29.7 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 11th in the country.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.2) and has had eight 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 41.48 rebounds per game – fifth in the league and 32nd nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 8-4 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 22-8 in its last 30 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Single-game tickets are on sale for the remaining games inside McCamish Pavilion, including matchups against California, Stanford, nationally-ranked Louisville and Miami.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
