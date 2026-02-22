Jackets Fall After Late Rally at Virginia Tech Sunday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball concluded its road portion of the 2025-26 regular season Sunday after a 62-51 loss at Virginia Tech Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (12-16, 7-9 ACC) led by one at the half but 31 second-half points from the Hokies (21-8, 11-6 ACC) proved to be the difference.

Brianna Turnage posted another impressive defensive game with 15 rebounds and four blocks. She now tied for the most 15-rebound games in a single season by a Jacket since at least 2002-03 (7). That number also leads the ACC and is tied for fifth-most in the country.

Talayah Walker led Tech in scoring with 17 points while Savannah Samuel followed with 13 of her own. Ariadna Termis led the team with four assists and also had three blocks on the afternoon. D’Asia Thomas-Harris also tallied three blocks against the Hokies.

As a team, Georgia Tech finished with 12 blocks, the most by the team since Jan. 15, 1992 and one shy of tying the program record of 13. One of three ACC teams this season to have multiple games with at least 11 blocks.

FIRST HALF

Tech captured the opening tip and scored moments later thanks to Walker. La’Nya Foster scored five-straight Tech points including the first trey of the afternoon to retake the lead following a VT run, 7-6. Four-consecutive free throws from Samuel pushed the run to 7-0 and an 11-6 Jackets lead. The Hokies got within one, 13-12, before the Jackets erupted for a 6-0 run including a couple of gritty baskets from Thomas-Harris to lead 19-12. Tech had four first-quarter blocks and led 19-15 after one.

A combo of free throws for Thomas-Harris got Tech to a 21-15 lead early in the second. After VT managed to cut into the deficit, the teams exchanged back-and-forth scores before the Jackets grabbed three-straight free throws to lead 28-23. Termis added a triple to put the Jackets up by six at the 3:46 media timeout, 31-25. Out of the break, Virginia Tech went on a 5-1 run to get within one at the half, 32-31.

SECOND HALF

A quick steal on the defensive end to start the half from Samuel translated into two makes at the charity stripe from Walker to put Tech ahead 34-31. After VT managed to get down one, 34-33, the two teams exchanged four points each over the next two minutes to make it 38-37 at the 4:36 media timeout. With 3:33 left in the third, Virginia Tech retook the lead, 39-38, on free throws. After nearly three scoreless minutes of action, both teams added two free throws each. The Hokies led 43-40 going into the fourth.

Virginia Tech opened the quarter on a 14-0 run before Tech grabbed back-to-back paint scores to get within 11, 55-44. A three-point play from Walker sliced the deficit to eight, 55-47, with under four left. The Hokies scored nothing but free throws in the final five minutes but held on for the 62-51 decision.

UP NEXT

Tech is back at McCamish Pavilion to face No. 8/8 Louisville Thursday, Feb. 26. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network. Fans can purchase tickets here. The Jackets will honor the 2026 senior class pregame Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. against Miami.

