Women's Basketball Hosts No. 10/11 Louisville Thursday Night

Georgia Tech (12-16, 7-9 ACC) vs. #10/11 Louisville (24-5, 14-2 ACC)
- Thursday, Feb. 26, 2025 · 6 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Mark Neely · Analyst: Angel Gray
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 983 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is back on home court Thursday night for its third ranked matchup of the season against No. 10/11 Louisville inside McCamish Pavilion.
Thursday marks the penultimate game of the regular season for head coach Karen Blair’s Yellow Jackets, who boast a 9-5 record inside the friendly confines this season. Tech is coming off a hard-fought loss at Virginia Tech Sunday but has a winning record in its last 15 games.
Leading the Jackets onto the court Thursday is senior Brianna Turnage who is averaging a stellar 16.2 rebounds per game in the last five outings including the first back-to-back 20-rebound games in program history and the first 20/20 game by a Jacket since Nov. 26, 1992 (Feb. 19 at Pitt). Turnage leads the conference with 8.7 defensive rebounds per game, a mark that is eighth nationally.
Talayah Walker has led the scoring charge for the White and Gold this season at 16.4 points per game. She has shined in ACC action with 18.4 PPG and an efficient 82.5% from the charity stripe.
Thus far in 2025-26, all of the Jackets’ matchups against ranked foes have been on The Flats.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.
SERIES HISTORY
This marks the 13th meeting between Georgia Tech and Louisville, with the Jackets looking for their first-ever win in the series.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games on Feb. 19 at Pitt.
9 – Georgia Tech is tied for the second-most players in the country averaging 5.0 points per game or more with nine.
13 – Turnage leads the ACC with 13 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.
18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference..
30.4 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and eighth in the country.
64.9 – The Yellow Jackets’ assist percentage this season ranks 24th nationally and is second-best in the ACC.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech has clinched its spot in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Set in the Jackets’ backyard, the site is only 30 minutes from campus and in the same county as Catherine Alben’s high school (Grayson)
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.4) and has had eight 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is 9-5 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 23-9 in its last 32 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
