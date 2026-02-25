Women's Basketball Hosts No. 10/11 Louisville Thursday Night

Georgia Tech (12-16, 7-9 ACC) vs. #10/11 Louisville (24-5, 14-2 ACC)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is back on home court Thursday night for its third ranked matchup of the season against No. 10/11 Louisville inside McCamish Pavilion.

Thursday marks the penultimate game of the regular season for head coach Karen Blair’s Yellow Jackets, who boast a 9-5 record inside the friendly confines this season. Tech is coming off a hard-fought loss at Virginia Tech Sunday but has a winning record in its last 15 games.

Leading the Jackets onto the court Thursday is senior Brianna Turnage who is averaging a stellar 16.2 rebounds per game in the last five outings including the first back-to-back 20-rebound games in program history and the first 20/20 game by a Jacket since Nov. 26, 1992 (Feb. 19 at Pitt). Turnage leads the conference with 8.7 defensive rebounds per game, a mark that is eighth nationally.

Talayah Walker has led the scoring charge for the White and Gold this season at 16.4 points per game. She has shined in ACC action with 18.4 PPG and an efficient 82.5% from the charity stripe.

Thus far in 2025-26, all of the Jackets’ matchups against ranked foes have been on The Flats.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

SERIES HISTORY

This marks the 13th meeting between Georgia Tech and Louisville, with the Jackets looking for their first-ever win in the series.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games on Feb. 19 at Pitt.

9 – Georgia Tech is tied for the second-most players in the country averaging 5.0 points per game or more with nine.

13 – Turnage leads the ACC with 13 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.

18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference..

30.4 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and eighth in the country.

64.9 – The Yellow Jackets’ assist percentage this season ranks 24th nationally and is second-best in the ACC.