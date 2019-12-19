Women’s Basketball Set for Coqui Classic in Puerto Rico

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to the Caribbean to participate in the Coqui Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico this week. The Yellow Jackets will face No. 11/12 Texas A&M on Friday before concluding the tournament on Saturday against Rice.

The Jackets (8-1) are coming off an 87-48 rout of ETSU most recently. Jasmine Carson and Lorela Cubaj combined to both post career nights as Carson dropped a career-high 26 points, while Cubaj added a career-best 20 points. Cubaj also recorded her third double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.

No. 11/12 Texas A&M brings a 9-1 record into the tournament, most recently picking up a win over Houston, 72-43 in College Station. The Aggies are led offensively by Chennedy Carter who owns a 22.7 points per game average, and N’dea Jones leads on the glass, pulling down 9.9 rebounds per game. The Aggies have played only one game on neutral ground, falling to No. 12 Florida State.

Rice carries a 5-4 record into the tournament and will face Virginia Tech on Friday before the Jackets on Saturday. The Owls have won three of their past four games, most recently defeating Prairie View A&M, 77-55. Erica Ogwumike leads the Owls, scoring 15.7 points and securing 9.0 rebounds on average per game.

Tech will face both Texas A&M and Rice on the hardwood for the first time in program history.

