Women's Basketball Set for Clash with Clemson

Georgia Tech (11-14, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson (17-8, 8-5 ACC)
- Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025 · 8 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Jenn Hildreth · Analyst: Tabitha Turner
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 979 · Richard Musterer
- Live Stats
- Purchase Tickets
CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for its lone regular season rematch Thursday on the road against the Clemson Tigers.
The Yellow Jackets won a 58-55 thriller over the Tigers at home on Jan. 11 and are coming off a 74-52 win over the Stanford Cardinal Sunday.
La’Nya Foster took over Sunday’s game, erupting for a career-high 25 points on a career-high five made triples. She shot 9-for-15 from the floor and added four rebounds. Brianna Turnage grabbed 12 rebounds, her sixth-straight game with 10-or-more. Talayah Walker provided another quality outing with 17 points and and eight boards while Erica Moon tied her career-high of 12 points with six rebounds and five assists
Thursday marks the second of three games of out four for the Jackets against bubble teams to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Clemson enters this showdown as winners of four of its last five games and holds a 10-1 record at home this season.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.
SERIES HISTORY
Thursday is the 99th meeting between the Jackets and Tigers, where Tech has dominated the recent history. In the last 27 games against Clemson, Georgia Tech is 22-5, including 7-3 on the road.
Clemson is the most-played opponent in the Jackets’ program history.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
6 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with six conference games scoring at least 20 points.
9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC on Jan. 22 were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.
10 – Turnage also leads the ACC with 10 games of 10+ rebounds in conference action. She is also just one of two to have three 15+ rebound ACC games.
25 – Foster recorded a career-high 25 points Sunday against Stanford, tying her season-high for made shots (9) and making a personal-best five three’s.
29.8 – Georgia Tech averages 29.8 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 11th in the country.
99 – Thursday is the 99th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Clemson.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.2) and has had eight 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is 9-5 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 23-9 in its last 32 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Single-game tickets are on sale for the remaining games inside McCamish Pavilion, including matchups against nationally-ranked Louisville and Senior Day against the Miami Hurricanes.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
