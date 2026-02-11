Women's Basketball Set for Clash with Clemson

Georgia Tech (11-14, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson (17-8, 8-5 ACC)

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025 · 8 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Jenn Hildreth · Analyst: Tabitha Turner Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 979 · Richard Musterer Live Stats Purchase Tickets



CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for its lone regular season rematch Thursday on the road against the Clemson Tigers.

The Yellow Jackets won a 58-55 thriller over the Tigers at home on Jan. 11 and are coming off a 74-52 win over the Stanford Cardinal Sunday.

La’Nya Foster took over Sunday’s game, erupting for a career-high 25 points on a career-high five made triples. She shot 9-for-15 from the floor and added four rebounds. Brianna Turnage grabbed 12 rebounds, her sixth-straight game with 10-or-more. Talayah Walker provided another quality outing with 17 points and and eight boards while Erica Moon tied her career-high of 12 points with six rebounds and five assists

Thursday marks the second of three games of out four for the Jackets against bubble teams to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Clemson enters this showdown as winners of four of its last five games and holds a 10-1 record at home this season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday is the 99th meeting between the Jackets and Tigers, where Tech has dominated the recent history. In the last 27 games against Clemson, Georgia Tech is 22-5, including 7-3 on the road.

Clemson is the most-played opponent in the Jackets’ program history.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

6 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with six conference games scoring at least 20 points.

9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC on Jan. 22 were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.

10 – Turnage also leads the ACC with 10 games of 10+ rebounds in conference action. She is also just one of two to have three 15+ rebound ACC games.

25 – Foster recorded a career-high 25 points Sunday against Stanford, tying her season-high for made shots (9) and making a personal-best five three’s.

29.8 – Georgia Tech averages 29.8 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 11th in the country.

99 – Thursday is the 99th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Clemson.