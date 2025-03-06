Women’s Basketball Set for ACC Tournament

RV GEORGIA TECH (21-9, 9-9 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA TECH (18-11, 9-9 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens the 2025 ACC Ally Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday in a rematch against Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament and the Hokies are the No. 8 seed. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday to face top-seeded NC State.

The Yellow Jackets come into the tournament looking to snap a four-game skid to close the regular season, most recently dropping a tough 87-82 decision at Stanford. Tech rallied back from a 15-point deficit to gain the lead in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome a strong shooting Cardinal team. All-ACC second team selection, Tonie Morgan logged a career-high 31 points in the outing, while Rusne Augustinaite added 14 points and Chazadi Wright chipped in 13.

Virginia Tech escaped with a narrow 78-76 victory at Clemson to conclude the regular, but has dropped three of its last five games, including two in overtime. The Hokies are led by Carleigh Wenzel, who chips in 14.9 points per game. Rose Micheaux nearly averages a double-double, chipping in 12.3 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech looks to avenge a regular season loss to Virginia Tech in double-overtime. The Hokies snapped the Jackets’ 15-game win streak to open the season, escaping with a 105-94 win. Kara Dunn dominated with 33 points, while Morgan added 28. Augustinaite hit a last second three-pointer in the first overtime to force a second, but the Hokies held the Jackets to two points in the second extra period. Virginia Tech has won the last four meetings against Georgia Tech, narrowing the all-time series to 12-11 in favor of the Jackets.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

