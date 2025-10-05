Women’s Basketball Set for ACC Tipoff

Joining five additional conference member schools, Georgia Tech is slotted on the opening afternoon session of ACC Tipoff. The Yellow Jackets will rotate through a variety of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and other activities with local, regional and national television and radio outlets. Fans will be able to tune-in for live segments when the trio appears on ACC Network Extra for a press conference, and separately live on the ACC Network.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair will be joined by student-athletes Catherine Alben and Inés Noguero at the 2025 ACC Tipoff on Monday, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, N.C. Selected segments of media day will be available live for fans to tune-in while the Jackets are on the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech women’s basketball begins a new era under first-year head coach Karen Blair, who was announced as the program’s seventh head coach in program history on April 6, 2025. Blair brings over 25 years of experience to The Flats, most recently spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, including the last five as associate head coach.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a successful season returning to the NCAA Tournament after opening last season 15-0. Blair and the Jackets welcome 10 newcomers to the roster and will tip-off the season on Nov. 6 against Radford for their “Education Game.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.