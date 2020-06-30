Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale

THE FLATS – Season tickets for the 2020-21 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season are currently on sale. In addition to a challenging non-conference schedule, the Yellow Jackets will play host to nine Atlantic Coast Conference opponents in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season.

Tech’s nine-game ACC home schedule will include traditional home-and-away partners Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Wake Forest. Additional conference opponents scheduled to visit Atlanta this season include Duke, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Dates and tip times for Tech’s complete schedule, including conference games, will be released at a future date.

Women’s basketball season tickets are available for $65, with courtside seats set at $150. Men’s basketball season ticket holders can receive a discounted rate on women’s basketball season tickets. Patrons can call the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office to receive the men’s basketball discount or to purchase courtside seats.

Season ticket renewals are also currently open. The season ticket renewal deadline is set for Friday, Sept. 18. While season tickets do not require a Tech Fund, if patrons would like to join the Buzzer Beater program, please contact Brittni Oliver at boliver@athletics.gatech.edu.

Many Tech fans have questions related to the upcoming season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the GTAA is offering a Fan First Guarantee, including a fan-friendly refund policy for the upcoming season in the event games are not played as scheduled or played without fans in attendance. Click here for details and answers to other frequently asked questions.

Nell Fortner welcomes back seven letterwinners from the 2019-20 squad that went 20-11 overall and 10-8 in ACC play, defeated four top-25 opponents, including the highest ranked road win in program history when the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 4 NC State in Raleigh, N.C. In addition to returning a core nucleus to the roster, Tech welcomes five newcomers, including one transfer for the 2020-21 season.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

