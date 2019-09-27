Women’s Basketball Launches New Booster Program, Buzzer Beaters

THE FLATS – Just weeks away from tip off of the 2019-20 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season and the Nell Fortner Era, the Alexander-Tharpe Fund has launched a new booster program, Buzzer Beaters, designed for every fan.

The family friendly program offers three levels of membership, starting at the low rate of $40 for individual memberships, and encourages all fans to invite others to join the booster group. The Buzzer Beaters are crafted to accomplish several goals:

Be accessible to all fans

Create a sense of community surrounding the program

Provide experiences that connect fans to the student-athletes they support

Grow the fan base

“I’m really excited about the Buzzer Beaters booster program,” commented head coach Nell Fortner. “I think this is a tremendous way to help build our fan base with some fun behind it. We want to pack the house at McCamish Pavilion for women’s basketball and this is another way to bring our most avid fans together, grow more avid fans and give them an opportunity to really show their spirit for women’s basketball. It would also give Buzzer Beaters a closer insight into the women’s basketball program.”

Every member will receive benefits unique to Georgia Tech women’s basketball as outlined in the membership levels below. For more information on the Buzzer Beaters program, please contact the AT-Fund at 404-894-5390 or visit www.atfund.org/buzzerbeaters. To join today, please visit www.atfund.org/wbb.

2019-20 Buzzer Beaters Benefits

Individual $40

Family $65

*GT women’s basketball window decal

*Subscription to GT WBB newsletter

*A FREE popcorn and soft drink at WBB home games

*Autographed poster

*Invitation to a designated practice (date to be predetermined)

*Invitation to UGA on fan bus#

*Buzzer Beaters ticket lanyard

*Invitation to Women’s Basketball Chalk Talk (six prior to home games)

*Invitation to women’s basketball end-of-season banquet#

Buzzer Elite $1,000

*All preceding benefits

*Reserved parking space in McCamish Pavilion lot for WBB home games^

#Additional costs will apply

^Excludes postseason

