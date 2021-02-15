Women’s Basketball Preps for Pair of Midweek Games

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball prepares to play three games in a six-day stretch this week, kicking off the week hosting Miami on Tuesday in McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes will tip at noon on the ACC Network. In less than 48 hours following, Tech will meet Florida State in Tallahassee on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip, also on the ACC Network.

Georgia Tech (11-5, 9-4 ACC) looks to snap a two-game skid and return to winnings ways, most recently, coming off a hard-fought loss at No. 3 Louisville last Thursday. Three Jackets finished in double-figures, paced by Kierra Fletcher’s 19 points to match her season-high in scoring.

Miami (8-9, 5-9 ACC) has dropped four of its past five outings and two-straight, including a 67-59 loss at Florida State last Thursday. Kelsey Marshall leads the Hurricanes, averaging 13.9 points per game, while Destiny Harden secures a team-high 5.0 rebounds per game on average. Miami is 2-5 this season when competing on the road, having picked up wins at North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

Florida State (8-5, 7-5 ACC) has won three of its past four, most recently a win over Miami last Thursday that split the regular season with the Hurricanes. The Seminoles sit fifth in the league, just outside the top four behind Syracuse’s 8-5 league record. FSU is led by three Seminoles averaging double-figure scoring numbers, paced by Morgan Jones’ 14.1 points per game average. Jones also leads the Hurricanes on the glass, securing 6.3 rebounds per game.

Tech will look to complete the regular season sweeps over the Hurricanes and Seminoles, having taken the first meetings in January against both opponents. The Jackets hosted Florida State on Jan. 24, capturing a 66-58 triumph, before traveling to Miami in the next contest. Tech upended the Hurricanes, 79-56, in Coral Gables on Jan. 28.

