Donehew Officially Inducted Into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball alumna Danielle Donehew was officially inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Historic Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn. Donehew, the current Women’s Basketball Coaches Association executive director, was announced as a member of the Class of 2025 by the WBHOF in November. Donehew was one of seven members inducted on Saturday, joining Alana Beard, Sue Bird, Mark Campbell, Sylvia Fowles, Lucille Kyvallos and Cappie Pondexter.

Photos courtesy of Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

A four-year letterwinner at Georgia Tech (1996-00), Donehew left her mark as a Yellow Jacket on and off the court. She helped Tech to a WNIT postseason appearance, while setting the program record with eight made three-pointers in a game twice and still owns the record for three-pointers made in a single season with 86 in 1998-99. She was a two-time academic all-ACC and CoSIDA academic all-district, and was awarded the ACC Postgraduate Scholarship in 2001. In 2013, Donehew was selected as Georgia Tech’s ACC Legend. Donehew has dedicated her career to furthering the game of women’s basketball and is currently the longest serving leader of the major women’s basketball stakeholder positions. In July 2014, she was named the executive director of the WBCA, becoming only the third person to lead the organization in its 40-plus year history. Donehew continues to impact the game, serving on numerous boards and committees and was co-founder of the Pat Summitt Foundation. After graduating from Georgia Tech, Donehew served as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee under legendary head coach Pat Summitt. She has worked at both the collegiate and professional levels as she was executive vice president of the Atlanta Dream. Honored and proud to call you a @GeorgiaTech alumna! Congratulations to the newest member of the @WBHOF, @DanielleDonehew! #StingEm https://t.co/Hkgy41JXf8 — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) June 14, 2025 Taking it all in. Autographs at the @WBHOF with @DanielleDonehew. pic.twitter.com/HbHivzrc23 — Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (@WBCA1981) June 14, 2025 A @WBHOF display fit for a game-changer. Honoring @DanielleDonehew and the #WBCA at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/8RCYgWF9Sa — Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (@WBCA1981) June 14, 2025