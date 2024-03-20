Women’s Basketball Opens WBIT Thursday

GEORGIA TECH (17-15, 7-11 ACC) at MISSISSIPPI STATE (21-11, 8-8 SEC)

Georgia Tech earned an at-large bid to continue its postseason in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT). The Yellow Jackets play their first round at Mississippi State, a No. 2 seed, on Thursday. All preliminary games (first, second and quarterfinal rounds) will be streamed on ESPN+. The winner of Thursday’s game in Starkville will advance to the second round and face either No. 3-seeded TCU or North Texas.

Georgia Tech is coming off the ACC Tournament where it topped Pitt in opening round action before falling to Duke in the second round. Tonie Morgan led Georgia Tech in both outings to average 21.5 points per game, earning her a spot on the ACC All-Tournament second team. The Yellow Jackets have won three of their past four outings entering Thursday night’s contest.

Mississippi State capped its season with a 21-11 overall record and 8-8 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs fell in the second round of the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M. Jerkaila Jordan paces the Bulldogs, averaging 16.0 points per game, while Jessika Carter contributes a double-double behind 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. MSU, guided by head coach Sam Purcell, has dropped six of its past seven outings.

Tech and MSU have met five times in program history with the Bulldogs leading the series, 4-1. Tech took the last meeting between the programs in 2007.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan who average 15.6 points per game each. Morgan is 10 th overall in the ACC in scoring, while Dunn ranks 11th in the league.

overall in the ACC in scoring, while Dunn ranks 11th in the league. In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (10 th ) and Tonie Morgan (12 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (10 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (18 th ).

) and Kayla Blackshear (18 ). The pair also rank in ACC games only in rebounding with Kayla Blackshear at 18 th and Tonie Morgan tied for 19 th .

and Tonie Morgan tied for 19 . Tonie Morgan is one of two players in the league to rank in the top 12 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 10 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 35.0 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and is 8th in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.31 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 16.61 assists per game, followed by Notre Dame at 16.13 and Virginia at 15.73.

