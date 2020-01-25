Women’s Basketball Opens Road Swing at Duke Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens a two-game road swing with a 2 p.m. tilt on Sunday at Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (14-5, 5-3 ACC) dropped their second-straight contest of the season to North Carolina in overtime last Thursday. Kierra Fletcher tied the game with 11.2 seconds left in regulation, hitting her second career three-pointer, to force the extra period. But UNC outscored the Jackets, 13-6, in overtime to take away the win. Fletcher was one of four Jackets to finish in double-figures against the Tar Heels, and is one of five averaging double-figures on the season.

Duke (10-9, 4-4 ACC) opens a three-game homestand on Sunday after playing a pair of games on the road. The Blue Devils went 1-1 in the road swing, most recently defeating Syracuse, 88-58. Duke has also collected ACC wins over Boston College, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. Haley Gorecki leads Duke with 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Duke are meeting on the hardwood for the 72nd time in program history. Duke leads the all-time series, 61-50, but Tech has taken three of the past five meetings against the Blue Devils. Duke took the last meeting in Durham as Tech last was victorious in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 21, 2016.

