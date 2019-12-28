Jackets Open ACC Play Hosting Virginia Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion to open ACC play on Sunday, hosting Virginia at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (9-2) wrapped up the non-conference play competing in the Coqui Classic in Puerto Rico before the break, and went 1-1 in the tournament. Tech opened the tournament falling to No. 11/12 Texas Tech before picking up a win over Rice. Francesca Pan continues to pace Tech’s offense, averaging 14.7 points per game, while Lorela Cubaj leads the Jackets on the boards, pulling down 8.7 rebounds per game.

Virginia (5-6, 0-0 ACC) is coming off the Duel in the Desert tournament where it went 1-1, defeating UNLV before falling to No. 15 Mississippi State. Jocelyn Willoughby paces the Cavaliers, averaging 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game .

Georgia Tech and Virginia are meeting for the 75th time in program history on Sunday. Virginia owns a 58-16 lead in the all-time series.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra (ACC Network subscription required)

Listen Live: Click Here

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.



