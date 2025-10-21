Women’s Basketball Mini Plan On Sale Now

THE FLATS – With the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season just around the corner, fans won’t want to miss any of the action and a mini plan just launched to catch the action.

This year’s mini plan includes tickets to four games, including the marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games. The mini plan is the best way for fans to catch action at four women’s basketball games starting at just $20, a savings of up to 50 percent off single-game rates.

For more information and to purchase tickets, fans can call 1-888-TECHTIX or visit ramblinwreck.com.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the Yellow Jackets in action this season on Nov. 6 when Radford officially tips-off the 2025-26 regular season with Tech’s annual “Education Game.” Radford opens a five-game season-opening homestand before the Jackets make their first true road trip to Georgia on Nov. 23. Tech’s 16-game home slate features nine Atlantic Coast Conference games, including Notre Dame, Clemson, North Carolina, Boston College, California, Stanford, Louisville and Miami.

Georgia Tech fans can receive a unique experience through purchasing a videoboard message to be shown at halftime during a home contest at McCamish Pavilion. A maximum of 10 slots are available per game with messages limited to 100 characters, and can be purchased for just $30. The deadline to purchase a videoboard message is five days prior to the contest. Georgia Tech Athletics reserves the right to cancel and refund any submissions deemed not appropriate. Videoboard messages are not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

