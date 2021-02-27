Jackets Host Pitt on Senior Day, Pink Game

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball plays its final regular season game on Sunday, welcoming Pitt to McCamish Pavilion for a 2 p.m. tip on the ACC Network. The game will serve as Tech’s annual Pink Game and Senior Day as the Jackets will recognize Lorela Cubaj and Kierra Fletcher before tip.

Georgia Tech (13-7, 11-6 ACC) looks to close regular season action victorious and snap a two-game skid on Sunday. The Jackets most recently dropped a tough decision at North Carolina, last Thursday. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Loyal McQueen both contributed double-figures, but the Tar Heels shot 51.7 percent from the field to take the win. Lahitnen is one of three Jackets averaging double-figure scoring numbers on the season, leading Tech with a 14.3 points per game average. Lorela Cubaj continues to average a double-double with 12.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Pitt (5-12, 3-11 ACC) comes into the contest having dropped the last three games, most recently falling at NC State on Thursday. The Panthers have swept Clemson and defeated Boston College for their three league wins this season. Jayla Everett leads the team, averaging 14.5 points per game.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Pitt, 6-3, and has taken three-straight over the Panthers. Tech defeated Pitt twice last season, winning in Pittsburgh and topping the Panthers in the ACC Tournament.

