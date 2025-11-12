Women’s Basketball Hosts Charleston Southern Thursday Night

24 – The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC in assists per game during the early stages of the season, averaging 24.0.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 5-0, having played all previous series meetings in Atlanta. The last matchup came on Dec. 19, 2017 in a 78-51 win. The Yellow Jackets boast a 28.8 average margin of victory in the series.

The showdown between the Yellow Jackets and Buccaneers will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and on the radio via the Georgia tech Yellow Jackets App or SiriusXM 981. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern (0-3, 0-0 Big South) treks to The Flats after falling to East Carolina, 91-62, Tuesday night. The Bucs come in averaging 70.3 points per game and are on their fourth-straight road game to open their season.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1, 0-0 ACC) return to the court coming off a tough defeat at the hands of 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton on Sunday, 67-61. Catherine Alben led the Jackets with 15 points, her second-straight game in double figures coming off the bench. Brianna Turnage had her second-straight game leading Tech in rebounds (10).

INSIDE THE ROSTER

The 2025-26 campaign features a 13-person squad led by a pair of senior guards: a returner from Gijón, Spain, Inés Noguero and a Charleston Southern transfer from Snellville, Ga., Catherine Alben. The duo represented Tech at ACC Media Day with head coach Karen Blair in the preseason. Rounding out the returners are junior center Adriadna Termis and junior guard/forward D’Asia Thomas-Harris.

Noguero played in 27 games with 21 starts a season ago, finishing second on the team with 39 steals. She has earned three-consecutive All-ACC Academic Team and Honor Roll awards. Termis made 21 starts for Tech last season while averaging 42.6% from the floor. She was named a 2024-25 Hawaii North Shore Showcase All-Star after leading Tech with 13 points in a 74-58 win over No. 21 Oregon. Thomas-Harris has played in 33 career games at Tech as she enters her junior season.

Tech brings 10 newcomers to the hardwood this season including fifth year guard and Boston College transfer Savannah Samuel. She led the Eagles’ bench last season with 6.3 points per game and posted a career-best 16 points in the WBIT opening round against Villanova.

Coach Blair’s incoming production includes two senior guards: Brianna Turnage from Florida State and Alben. A 5-7 Grayson High School product, Turnage played in 90 games for the Seminoles in three seasons, averaging 30.8% from the floor. Alben is a two-time All-Big South Conference honoree with over 1,000 career points, having earned a first team nod last season and an All-Freshman team selection in 2022-23.

The junior class of newcomers features guard La’Nya Foster and forward Jada Crawshaw. Foster, a transfer from Austin Peay, was named Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and made 47 starts in 64 games played for the Governors. Crawshaw, a native of Darwin, Australia, arrives to The Flats from Long Beach State where she earned Big West All-Freshman Team honors in 2023-24. She saw action in 62 games in two seasons.

Three sophomores have earned their spot on the Tech roster including guards Talayah Walker and Erica Moon (redshirt) and center Déborah Mukeba. Walker played 29 games at Penn State a year ago averaging 5.6 points on 44.6% shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game. Moon spent two seasons at Texas A&M and also played in 29 games last season, getting starts in seven of the Aggies’ last eight games. Mukeba saw action in just three games at Boston College last season.

Rounding out the 2025-26 squad are two freshmen: McKayla Taylor, a 6-1 center from Langston Hughes High School and Leyre Urdiain, a 5-11 guard from Zaragoza, Spain.

PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

