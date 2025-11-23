Women’s Basketball Falls to Georgia Sunday

ATHENS, Ga. – Double-digit scoring days from Savannah Samuel, Jada Crawshaw and Catherine Alben were not enough Sunday as Georgia Tech fell to Georgia, 87-59, inside Stegeman Coliseum.

Samuel and Alben posted 12 each while Crawshaw had 10. Crawshaw also had six rebounds, second to Brianna Turnage’s nine, as she led Tech in the category for the fifth time in six games this season. Crawshaw also led the Yellow Jackets with a career-high four steals on the defensive end. Both Crawshaw and Alben entered the game off the bench Sunday.

Tech (3-3, 0-0 ACC) got out to an early lead after the first quarter before the Lady Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) managed to pull away.

FIRST HALF

After a scoreless first three minutes of action, a takeaway by Crawshaw led to a basket by Talayah Walker to give Tech an early lead. Crawshaw answered a UGA two with a make from beyond the arc to make it 5-2. The Jackets got ahead to 8-2 at the first media timeout with 4:53 on the clock. UGA managed to take a 9-8 lead but Alben drilled a trey to put Tech ahead again, 11-9. She made another bucket at the end of the quarter to give Georgia Tech a 16-11 lead after one.

UGA started on a 5-0 run to tie the game before Turnage gave Tech the lead again on a tip-in basket, 18-16. A second-quarter run gave UGA a 34-20 lead at the half.

Turnage had a team-best eight rebounds in the first half on just 11 minutes of action.

SECOND HALF

A pair of free throws for Samuel counted as the first Tech points of the second half, cutting into the UGA lead. Another basket followed by a trey from Ariadna Termis forced UGA to take a media timeout at the 7:32 mark, 38-27. UGA got going on offense again before Erica Moon sank a trey with under 6:30 left in the third. Samuel posted seven points in the third stanza but the Lady Bulldogs led 66-43 after three.

Crawshaw and Alben accounted for the first nine Tech points in the fourth before La’Nya Foster joined in with a couple free throws. D’Asia Thomas-Harris then added a free throw of her own before a Samuel trey added to it towards the end of the fourth. Turnage added a final free throw before UGA sealed the game.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets go international Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29 for games against St. John’s and Florida in the Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman. Tip-off for both contests is set for 5 p.m. ET on FloCollege.

Georgia Tech is back inside McCamish Pavilion Monday, Dec. 8 for a 7 p.m. clash with Norfolk State. Fans can purchase tickets here.

